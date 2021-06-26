BlackRock Inc. Acquires 176,792 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

FLXN stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

