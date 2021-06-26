BlackRock Inc. Acquires 219,810 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.65% of Daktronics worth $37,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

