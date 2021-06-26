BlackRock Inc. Acquires 29,094 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.82% of Barrett Business Services worth $40,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.