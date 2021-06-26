BlackRock Inc. Acquires 32,750 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.79% of RCI Hospitality worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.87 million, a PE ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.13.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

