BlackRock Inc. Acquires 383,052 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.43% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $41,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.