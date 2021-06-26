BlackRock Inc. Acquires 620,210 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 1,139.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.71% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $40,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -379.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

