BlackRock Inc. Acquires 63,836 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.97% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $39,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $529.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.