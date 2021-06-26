BlackRock Inc. Acquires 646,547 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $42,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

