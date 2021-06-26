BlackRock Inc. Acquires 72,296 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.71% of Arrow Financial worth $39,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.