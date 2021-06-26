BlackRock Inc. Acquires 79,489 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of Miller Industries worth $40,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLR opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

