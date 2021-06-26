BlackRock Inc. Acquires 799,292 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 276.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.68% of Telos worth $41,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,644,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 855.75. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

