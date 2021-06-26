BlackRock Inc. Acquires 88,035 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.03% of Astronics worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ATRO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.