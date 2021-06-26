BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,100,000 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,071,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.71% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown University purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

