BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.30% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $41,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

KNSA stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

