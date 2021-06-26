BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,106,092 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 59,499.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.65% of MP Materials worth $39,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 158.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

