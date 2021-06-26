BlackRock Inc. Buys 142,145 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.38% of Park Aerospace worth $41,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $15.36 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.