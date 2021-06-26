BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,694,880 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.94% of ViewRay worth $41,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

