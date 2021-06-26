BlackRock Inc. Buys 179,787 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.94% of Byline Bancorp worth $40,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,065,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last three months. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

