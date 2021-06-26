BlackRock Inc. Buys 530,489 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.00% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $38,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 344,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

