BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.92% of MediaAlpha worth $40,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,587,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAX opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,864 shares of company stock worth $3,951,156 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

