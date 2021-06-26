BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.41% of Vapotherm worth $39,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.