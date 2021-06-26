BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.70% of Hooker Furniture worth $37,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

HOFT stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

