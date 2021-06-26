BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 446,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.42% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $40,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,292,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,577. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $27.96 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $682.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

