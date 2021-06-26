BlackRock Inc. Has $37.77 Million Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.55% of Aspen Aerogels worth $37,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

NYSE:ASPN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $698.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.