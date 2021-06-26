BlackRock Inc. Has $38.24 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.70% of EverQuote worth $38,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,792 shares of company stock valued at $903,342. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $964.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

