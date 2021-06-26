BlackRock Inc. Has $38.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.58% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

