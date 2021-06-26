BlackRock Inc. Has $39.58 Million Stock Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.13% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $39,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.10 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $777.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.