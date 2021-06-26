BlackRock Inc. Has $39.59 Million Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.66% of New Senior Investment Group worth $39,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 258,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.91 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $579.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

