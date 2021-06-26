BlackRock Inc. Has $41.01 Million Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.99% of SFL worth $41,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

