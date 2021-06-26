BlackRock Inc. Has $41.02 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.56% of Financial Institutions worth $41,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $481.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

