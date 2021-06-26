BlackRock Inc. Has $41.69 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.18% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $41,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

