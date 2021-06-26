BlackRock Inc. Has $41.94 Million Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.57% of Pulmonx worth $41,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,624,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG opened at $44.48 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,188 shares of company stock worth $32,621,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

