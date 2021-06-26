BlackRock Inc. Has $42.05 Million Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.06% of SciPlay worth $42,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $9,521,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. Research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

