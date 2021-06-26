BlackRock Inc. Has $42.30 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.43% of Sapiens International worth $42,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.