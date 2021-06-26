BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 238,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of DHT worth $37,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 217,245 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

