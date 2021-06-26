BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 200,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.08% of Waterstone Financial worth $41,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.