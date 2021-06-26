BlackRock Inc. Invests $40 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $350,000.

OHPAU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

