BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.80% of MSG Networks worth $40,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

NYSE MSGN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.