BlackRock Inc. Purchases 115,985 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.26% of Gogo worth $37,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

GOGO stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.