BlackRock Inc. Purchases 196,361 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.25% of OneSpaWorld worth $38,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.31 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

