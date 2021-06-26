BlackRock Inc. Purchases 496,949 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.27% of Energy Fuels worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 752,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $858.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $419,370. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.