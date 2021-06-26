BlackRock Inc. Purchases 523,809 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 174.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.02% of 908 Devices worth $39,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $22,389,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $8,572,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $7,973,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,146. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

