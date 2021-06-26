BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Apollo Medical worth $40,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.