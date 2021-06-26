BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Nikola worth $41,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $18.10 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

