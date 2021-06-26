BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Thomson Reuters worth $40,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.