BlackRock Inc. Sells 575,814 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.42% of Gerdau worth $38,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

