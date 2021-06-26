BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,526 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.37% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $40,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

RSX opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

