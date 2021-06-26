BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 758,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.29% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $347,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

