BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.46% of Molecular Templates worth $38,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

