BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 248.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 513,141 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 971.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 417,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 433,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,442,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

